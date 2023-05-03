eThekwini Municipality has plans to upgrade beachfront precinct, develop Funworld site

Durban -The eThekwini Municipality has big plans for the Funworld site on the Durban beachfront. The city was responding after concerns were raised by the DA about the poor state of the beachfront and municipal facilities in the area.

The DA lamented the closure of the Funworld amusement party and said during an oversight visit to the beachfront on Monday its officials had seen “dilapidated beach facilities, unusable municipal public paddling pools and a general decline”. In response, eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said that the city was working on big plans for the Funworld site. “The city is currently working on a tendering process to attract developers to upgrade the FunWorld site in line with the zoning of the beachfront. The entire precinct’s look is to be upgraded to meet world-class standards of modern theme parks.”

Khuzwayo added that the property would be going out to tender this year to invite proposals for redevelopment. “Anyone who has seen theme parks in other parts of the world knows that the current Funworld looks nothing like what theme parks look like in other parts of the world. The cancellation of the lease by the operator is a great opportunity to establish on that site a facility that Durbanites and visitors to eThekwini can be proud of.” Khuzwayo added that the beachfront was well used every day by Durbanites and visitors for swimming, surfing, jogging, walking dogs, cycling and other activities.