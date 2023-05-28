eThekwini Municipality implements daily water restrictions to areas supplied by Grange Reservoir

Durban – eThekwini Municipality announced on Friday that the City is implementing daily water restrictions to areas that receive water from the Grange Reservoir in order to build up adequate water levels.
In a statement, the City informed residents who receive their water supply from the Grange Reservoir and dependent reservoirs that water supply restrictions have been implemented to build up storage in order to meet the current demand.
The municipality said dependent reservoirs include Everest Heights, the Redcliffe Reservoir and the Redcliffe Elevated Tower.
“The City has started shutting down the Grange Reservoir outlet and all its dependent reservoirs during the night. The reservoirs are reopened in the morning in order to sustain adequate water levels,” it said.
According to the municipality, the decision was taken after Umgeni Water informed the City’s Water Operations that the pump that supplies the Grange Reservoir from its Hazelmere Treatment Works has lost efficiency in achieving the total output flow to the reservoir.
“The City was also informed that work is under way to suit the design configuration of the new and old bulk pipeline. However, until such time, the City will shut reservoir outlets daily or depending on the levels of the Grange Reservoir performance,” said the statement.
The municipality apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused.
The following areas are affected:
- Grange Reservoir: Grange area, Everest Heights, Verulam CBD.
- Everest Heights Reservoir: Everest Heights area, Everest Heights informal housing.
- Everest Heights Elevated Tower: Parts of Everest Heights high level zone.
- Redcliffe Reservoir: Redcliffe township, Oaklands, Redcliffe rural and informal housing.
- Redcliffe Elevated Tower: Sunkist Drive, Buffelsdraai Road, Parts of Buffelsdraai, Oakford holding tank.
Meanwhile, in a notice on the City’s Facebook page on Sunday, the municipality informed residents that the water rationing schedule being shared on various groups is no longer applicable in the City.
“Water rationing was implemented by the municipality in June last year following reduced water supply at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant after the April floods. The City has since done away with water rationing and therefore the current schedule being circulated is false,” said the city.
For more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]