eThekwini Municipality implements support measures for residents affected by severe weather

eThekwini Municipality has put interventions in place to assist residents affected by the recent inclement weather experienced in eThekwini, according to Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni. Myeni was speaking during a site visit to the Clairwood area in Durban on Tuesday.

The visit comes after the recent inclement weather affected Clairwood and other areas, resulting in some residents sustaining injuries after their informal structures were destroyed. The City said the Deputy Mayor was accompanied by senior management of the Municipality, other government departments, and non-profit organisations to assess the damage and the necessary interventions required in the area.

Aid was distributed to residents from the Clairwood area in Durban who were impacted by the recent severe weather. Picture: Supplied. “She said plans are in place where the City, together with other spheres of government, will secure land to build decent housing to reduce the number of informal settlements, as they are the most vulnerable during severe weather.” Myeni appealed to residents to work with the City while it is working on temporary solutions to address housing challenges.

“The Municipality’s emergency services will continue to provide the necessary support to affected residents in this area,” she said. Myeni stated that teams will continue to attend to stormwater drainage and other infrastructural matters to mitigate the risk of flooding in the area. Resident Bukelwa Kewu, who was affected by a hail storm, thanked the Municipality and other stakeholders for their support.

“I am grateful to the ward councillor and the Municipality for their support. Since the incident occurred, they have been taking care of us,” she said. The Deputy Mayor commended non-profit organisation Al-Imdaad Foundation for their support in response to disaster emergencies. The City said a team from Disaster Management is currently assessing the situation in the area. Once the assessment is completed, a report will be compiled and presented to Council for the approval of land to build houses for residents whose homes were damaged,” said the City.