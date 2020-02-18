eThekwini Municipality intensifies beach clean up operations









Durban - eThekwini Municipality has declared war against litter. According to the municipality's Parks, Recreation and Culture unit, they have intensified their beach clean up campaign and are partnering with local residents and business in a bid to host more beach clean up operations. Unit head, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, recently accompanied a team of volunteers who cleaned up the area around Umgeni River mouth and the Blue Lagoon. According to Ngcobo, heavy rains that fell in November and December last year, caused a massive amount of litter to make its way into the ocean from inland areas. He said the beach at Blue Lagoon bore the brunt of the rains. Volunteers collected mainly plastic bottles and bags. Ngcobo said during the festive season, the Durban beachfront attracted over 500 000 bathers.

He said each bather needs to be an ambassador of the city

"We want our beaches to be pristine so when people visit them, they have only good things to say. However, we cannot win this war alone, we need communities, the business sector and everyone else to come on board,” he said.

He said the city remained hopeful that they would get blue flag status.

According to the KZN Beach Clean up Facebook page, the next clean up is set to take palce on March 14. Those keen to join in the clean up are urged to carry re-usable gloves and a sieve for nurdles.

Volunteers will meet at Addington Beach at 8am and the clean up will end at around 10am.

The Mercury