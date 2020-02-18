Durban - eThekwini Municipality has declared war against litter. According to the municipality's Parks, Recreation and Culture unit, they have intensified their beach clean up campaign and are partnering with local residents and business in a bid to host more beach clean up operations.
Unit head, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, recently accompanied a team of volunteers who cleaned up the area around Umgeni River mouth and the Blue Lagoon.
According to Ngcobo, heavy rains that fell in November and December last year, caused a massive amount of litter to make its way into the ocean from inland areas.
He said the beach at Blue Lagoon bore the brunt of the rains. Volunteers collected mainly plastic bottles and bags.
Ngcobo said during the festive season, the Durban beachfront attracted over 500 000 bathers.