DURBAN - Opposition parties have slammed eThekwini Municipality for proposing to increase senior managers’ salaries above the recommended hike, saying such moves take away funds meant for service delivery. In a report brought before the city’s executive committee, a request was made for senior managers to receive a 7% increase in line with the council workforce.

However, opposition parties said they agreed with the South African Local Government Association (Salga) prescribed 5.4% hike for municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers.

In the report, it was requested that the 7% salary increase agreed on for general workers be extended to senior managers as per the Systems Act.

According to the report, the request was made to ensure uniformity between senior managers and pay rates of employees in subordinate posts.

“It is considered appropriate to extend the wage increases granted to employees covered by the salary and wage agreement to senior managers.

“In the past, the increases for senior managers were aligned to the general staff increases. Accordingly, the municipality has had the same increases for senior managers and general staff. This also prevents a creep on the salary scales and potential overlap,” the report read.

However, a circular from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs stated that paying senior managers the salary packages that were higher than determined in the notice constituted “overpayment”.

The executive committee yesterday mandated the city to apply in writing to the minister to waive the prescribed requirements set out in the notice.

The DA’s Heinz de Boer said the city had an array of problems.

“We have crumbling roads, statues on the M4 causing serious problems, artists complaining they don’t get enough support from the city - yet you want to give those senior managers an increase?”

Mdu Nkosi of the IFP also opposed the salary increase and pointed out that some managers did not “deserve the posts they are occupying”.

