eThekwini Municipality reaches an agreement with aggrieved wastewater contractors

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has said operations in the water unit were back to normal following an agreement with aggrieved city contractors. The aggrieved contractors attached to the wastewater section had brought the work of the water unit to a halt on Monday after they barricaded municipal staff in depots, preventing them from responding to water complaints.

The contractors were upset at being asked to use an online procurement system called Supplier Self Service system for procurement. Among other reasons for objecting, they said they were not trained in using the system and did not have internet. “We have met with the contractors and have decided to allow the use of emailing of documents until such a time that training is concluded. All parties met and were in agreement. Our depots that were blockaded have since been opened and are fully operational,” said the City’s head of communications Lindiwe Khuzwayo in a statement. Khuzwayo said the contractors felt they had not received enough training. “However, training still continues, and we have dates secured for the entire year.”

She said the system was first introduced and implemented in 2011 as a quotation management system and changed to Supplier Self Service in 2013. Khuzwayo added that the system had been introduced for procurement (below R200 000) of all stock and non-stock goods throughout council and was first successfully implemented at the electricity department in 2016 for all service orders below R200 000. “There was a need to comply with municipal regulations on a standard chart of accounts and National Treasury regulations ensuring seamless processes through automation. Currently, there are approximately 11 000 suppliers registered on the system,” said Khuzwayo.