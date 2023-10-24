eThekwini Municipality says criminal case has been opened in R17m matter

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has defended its senior officials against claims by the DA that they failed to act following alleged fraudulent payments of R17 million. Last week, the DA in eThekwini opened a criminal case against three top officials in connection with the matter, eThekwini Municipality city manager Musa Mbhele, chief financial officer (CFO) Sandile Mnguni and head of housing Lawrence Pato.

The party said it had opened the case with the police after they had been informed verbally that no case had been opened. But the municipality said yesterday that a criminal case had been opened with the police at the direction of its senior officials and some officials had been suspended in connection with the “irregular” transfer of the money. The R17m had been set aside to complete three housing projects in uMlazi, eMaphephetheni and KwaMakhutha.

The Mercury reported last week that at least six officials at a junior level were issued with letters of intention to suspend. They were supposed to respond last week on why they should not be suspended. The DA, in a statement, said the city manager, CFO and head of housing were the officers responsible for reporting offences in line with section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as they were persons who hold positions of authority. “Due to the irregular and alleged fraudulent transactions, there will also be a budget shortfall in the current financial year,” the DA said.