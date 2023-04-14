eThekwini Municipality says Japanese Gardens in an acceptable condition after DA raised concerns

Durban – The eThekwini Municipality says the Japanese Gardens is in a reasonable condition following a site visit conducted to the park. This comes after concern over the state of the par was raised by the DA.

DA eThekwini councillor Remona Mckenzie said in a statement this week that the park is overgrown with weeds and a mere shadow of its former self. In response, eThekwini Municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo said a site visit to the park was conducted. “We are satisfied with the general state of the park. We do acknowledge that the park is not without its fair share of challenges like any other public facility which is overused, the Parks Department has taken all reasonable measures to remedy prevalent issues including capital investment in the 2019/2020 financial year.

“During this period, a new parking area was installed together with a new wedding area at this park; this is still very much intact today.” Khuzwayo added that the park could not be described as being dilapidated. Referring to a picture of a wooden bridge which was shared by the DA to show the lack of maintenance, she said: “The bridge has 10 panels that have broken due to normal wear and tear. The bridge’s structural integrity remains intact, these (broken panels) will be repaired by our internal team as soon as new panels are sourced.”

eThekwini Municipality said in a statement that Japanese Gardens is in a reasonable condition following DA concerns. Picture: supplied by the DA Khuzwayo said that the waterway has some infestation of the invasive alien plant pistia stratiotes (water lettuce).

“This is a common water invasive plant that is prevalent in most water bodies, there is no registered method to treat this invasive other than physical removal, the team very often removes this invasive plant however, it is very prolific and from time to time it will be noted in the water way. But we certainly do not consider this as a threat to biodiversity in the park.” Khuzwayo added that Japanese Gardens has a very robust fish habitat and bird life in the park which attests to the availability of adequate natural habitat. “There is ample material for feeding, breeding, nesting and resting for organisms to take up residence in this park. These are attributes that are necessary for natural organisms to thrive. We have staff at the facility on a daily basis who undertake basic horticultural maintenance work in park to ensure that park remains usable and productive as it is one of our flagship parks that are frequented by members of the public almost on a daily basis.”

Khuzwayo said that the lawns are neatly manicured, tree life is good, we are satisfied with the standard of general horticultural service we have been able to provide in the park and in our view that park remains one of our crown jewels. “We acknowledge it is not perfect and we are committed to constant improvement. We have recently introduced new supervision at this park in our quest to keep our standards high. The park is under constant maintenance and at the moment the internal team is refurbishing the children’s play equipment amongst other activities to keep the park well maintained.” Khuzwayo added that they do not accept or agree with the assertion made by the DA.