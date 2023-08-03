Durban - eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda unveiled a brand-new fleet of 55 water tankers and 30 tractors yesterday. The new fleet, said the municipality in a statement, was in response to water challenges and the high costs associated with hiring water tankers.

The purchase was welcomed by opposition party councillors who said the equipment would improve the quality of service delivery, however they added that the City’s priority should be to fix its water infrastructure and supply water properly. Kaunda said the acquisition of water tankers aimed to ensure residents received water during supply interruptions. “We are pleased that communities that are the hardest hit by the disruption of water will have relief knowing that we have increased our capacity to supply them with safe and drinkable water. At a cost of R132.8 million, the impact of the new 13 000-litre water tankers will benefit residents,” he said.

Kaunda added that the new fleet of tractors would assist in the maintenance of public spaces and recreational facilities. The new fleet cost R23.2m and would improve the municipality’s ability to maintain public spaces like parks and sport fields. The Mercury reported recently that millions had been moved from a project to build a homeless shelter to purchase tractors and that many of the tractors owned by the parks department were in dysfunctional state. There were also allegations that the parks unit had not bought a new tractor in years. “We want to assure residents that we will continue to bolster our capacity by spending our financial resources wisely on items that benefit residents. As we increase our capacity and continue to invest in tools for employees to work, we will see improved quality of services where there have been gaps,” said Kaunda.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it was good that, “we have bought water tankers so the city could save money. My concern is when are we going to install proper infrastructure so that water will flow in all the wards of eThekwini. “We are still waiting for a report that was supposed to investigate the allegations that some of the city water tankers were sabotaged; there were allegations that some officials had put tissue in the carburettors of the City’s water tankers so that they do not work and City will have to hire private water tankers. “We should be fixing our infrastructure so there is water in all the wards and deal with the allegations that criminals are closing valves to prevent people from accessing water.”