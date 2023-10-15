eThekwini Municipality says officials suspended in connection with housing project probe

‘The Mercury’ reported last week that millions of rand destined for a housing project had “gone missing”. In its report, sources had estimated to the newspaper that the funds involved could be as high as R32m.

But municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said in a statement on Sunday that the amount was not R32m.

“The money also did not ‘disappear’ or go ‘missing’ as the article implies but it was fraudulently transferred. The amount involved in the scheme is R17 million.

“The officials were suspended after the municipality, through its internal control processes, last month uncovered an elaborate fraudulent scheme in which R17 million was paid to two companies. Six more officials have been issued with letters of intent to suspend,’’ she said.