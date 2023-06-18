eThekwini Municipality says planned Phase 3 Westmead Substation power outage postponed

Durban - EThekwini Municipality announced on Sunday that the Phase 3 maintenance at the Westmead Substation planned for June 18 had been postponed. This comes after the City continued Phase 2 of the switchgear maintenance at Westmead Substation on Friday. In a statement on the City’s Facebook page, the municipality said the public would be advised of a new outage date.

“The Electricity Unit has been forced to cancel Phase 3 maintenance at the Westmead Substation owing to safety concerns. The planned power outage for today, June 18, will no longer happen as previously communicated,” said the city. Parts of the following areas would have been affected: Pinetown North, Pinetown West, Ashley, Mahagony Ridge, Motala Heights, Caversham Glen, Mariannhill, Tshelimnyana and Westmead. The Mercury reported last week that the phased approach of the maintenance required half the switchboard to be interrupted at Westmead Substation at a time.