eThekwini Municipality says planned Phase 3 Westmead Substation power outage postponed

Durban - EThekwini Municipality announced on Sunday that the Phase 3 maintenance at the Westmead Substation planned for June 18 had been postponed.
This comes after the City continued Phase 2 of the switchgear maintenance at Westmead Substation on Friday. In a statement on the City’s Facebook page, the municipality said the public would be advised of a new outage date.
“The Electricity Unit has been forced to cancel Phase 3 maintenance at the Westmead Substation owing to safety concerns. The planned power outage for today, June 18, will no longer happen as previously communicated,” said the city.
Parts of the following areas would have been affected: Pinetown North, Pinetown West, Ashley, Mahagony Ridge, Motala Heights, Caversham Glen, Mariannhill, Tshelimnyana and Westmead.
The Mercury reported last week that the phased approach of the maintenance required half the switchboard to be interrupted at Westmead Substation at a time.
“Approximately 50% of the customers supplied from Westmead Substation will be affected during each phase. It shall be noted that at the start of the outage and when returning supply at night, there will be a total interruption to Westmead Substation for approximately 30 minutes,” said the City at the time of the report.
In an unrelated post, the City warned that water from municipal tankers was not for sale.
“Unethical behaviour, fraud, and corruption must be reported to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) at 0800 202020 / 031 311 4002,” it said.