eThekwini Municipality says processes under way to deal with murder accused councillor who was being paid a salary

Durban - Opposition parties in eThekwini Municipality have described the failure of the municipality to replace an ANC councillor – who has been languishing in jail for almost a year while drawing a salary – as disrespectful towards ratepayers. The parties said efforts must be made to recoup the money paid to Cato Crest ward councillor Mzimuni Ngiba, who was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of ANC councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize in November 2021.

Ngiba is in jail awaiting trial. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said paying Ngiba’s salary while he was not serving the residents was equivalent to theft. “He is in jail, what reason could there be for him to continue receiving a salary? This is theft,” said Nkosi.

He accused the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) of failing the residents of ward 101 in Cato Crest by not providing instructions to the municipality to replace Ngiba. DA councillor Vincent Mkhize said they would write to Cogta through their Cogta spokesperson to demand answers. “We would want the money to be paid back,” said Mkhize, adding it would be futile to pursue Ngiba for the money as he was not the one who was responsible for making the payments.

The Mercury understands that while the salary of councillors differs depending on their package, the net salary is generally between R29 000 and R32 000 a month. Councillors receive a R24 000 basic salary, R11 000 car allowance and R3 000 cellphone allowance. Mkhize described the failure by the municipality to stop the salary as an indication that taxpayers were not taken seriously by the governing party. “The fact that a councillor continued to draw a salary while sitting in jail is an indication that taxpayers are not taken seriously, the residents of ward 101 where he is supposed to be a councillor are also not taken seriously,” said Mkhize.

He insisted that eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose and Cogta were to blame, saying they should have declared a vacancy in that ward which would have triggered a by-election and a new ward councillor being appointed. “The residents and the ratepayers must see what the governing party has done to them, it has protected people who have been accused of serious wrongdoing. “In the DA this would not have been tolerated, in cases where our members are accused of serious wrongdoing they are placed on suspension. Then the party looks at the facts and decides whether they should be suspended with or without pay,” he said.

Speaking on a television news channel, ANC regional secretary Musa Nciki was at pains to explain the fiasco, and called for the ANC to be given the opportunity to investigate the matter. He said since the party became aware of the matter, they had given an instruction for the salary to be stopped. In a statement from its communications unit, the municipality said it was in the process of finalising the matter.

“The municipality understands the public interest in the matter. It also understands public expectation that the matter of councillor Ngiba’s absence from council duties should have been speedily finalised. “However, in terms of the Code of Conduct for councillors, there is a defined process that must be followed, failing which the municipality could open itself up to a legal challenge. “In terms of the Code of Conduct for councillors, there are several steps that must be followed in instances of misconduct involving a councillor, such as chronic absence from council meetings.

“The steps include the speaker writing to the councillor and giving him/her an opportunity to state his/her case. This has been done. “The final step in the process is a report to the council authorising the speaker to sanction Ngiba. “This report will be tabled in the next council meeting. Unfortunately some legislated processes take longer than some would like, but the council cannot flout its own rules by acting arbitrarily,” the statement concluded.