eThekwini Municipality searching for new metro police head, position advertised

Durban - The deputy head of eThekwini metro police, Sbonelo Mchunu, will be among the leading contenders for the metro police top job. The municipality put out an advert this month detailing the job requirements for the position which has become vacant following the retirement of the unit’s head, Steve Middleton.

In a brief interview with The Mercury yesterday, Mchunu said he was ready to lead the unit as Middleton had practically groomed him for the post over the past two years. Parties across political lines said they wanted an individual to lead the unit who is committed to the safety and security of the city and will remain above politics. “Yes, I will apply for the job. I would also like to thank Steve for the exposure in his last two years. I represented him in most if not all strategic forums, locally and nationally. I represented the department in the National Road Safety quarterly meetings. I represented him and the department in almost all the national police forums meetings.”

Speaking on the direction he would take the unit to should he be appointed, Mchunu said: “The future of modern policing is through partnerships with community structures. We are strengthening this partnership with neighbourhood watches, legislated CPF (community policing forums) structures and community safety forums.” The positions of metro head and deputy head have been hotly contested in the past, with disgruntled metro police officers previously challenging Middleton’s appointment. The Mercury’s sister newspaper, the Sunday Tribune, reported on the ruling by Charles Oakes, commissioner of the KZN bargaining council, who was dealing with a dispute regarding the position of metro police head.

The newspaper reported that two metro officers, Senior Superintendent Aubrey Mthethwa and Nhlanhla Mthethwa, an assistant commissioner, along with the SA Municipal Workers’ Union, filed a dispute after the officers lost out to Middleton for the position of metro police head. According to the Sunday Tribune, Oakes’s ruling agreed with the complainants. The battle dragged on for another two years and at the Labour Court, the matter was decided in Middleton’s favour. In the advert for the position, the municipality said it was looking for an individual who is able to identify moral triggers, apply reasoning that promotes honesty and integrity, organise resources effectively to ensure quality of service delivery and be able to analyse information critically. ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango said the individual who would take over should be someone who could divorce themselves from politics.

“From previous years we have seen these challenges, it’s important that we have someone who is not a political deployee and is employed with merit.” DA councillor Yogis Govender said the new head should be qualified with no political affiliations. “We have tremendous issues in eThekwini that need rigorous law enforcement. Besides that, the political arena is somewhat reduced to most officials toeing political lines, we need the head to be strong, decisive and uncompromising.”