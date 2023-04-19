eThekwini Municipality set to fast-track upgrade to Ogunjini Water Works as Osindisweni residents deal with water shortages

Durban – EThekwini Municipality assured Osindisweni residents, who are currently experiencing water shortages, that the City has expedited the upgrade to the Ogunjini Water Works. In a statement yesterday (Wednesday), the City said the water shortages affecting the area are caused by the facility’s inability to sufficiently manage the demand from this area.

“Ogunjini Water Works was built to primarily supply water to Osindisweni Hospital. However, over time there has been a significant number of homes reliant on the pump station,” said the municipality. According to the City, once the upgrade is complete, the treatment works will have a design capacity of 1Ml/d to 2Ml/d. Currently it has a design capacity of 0.9Ml/day. The municipality said while the city finalised the upgrading of Ogunjini, water tankers were being sent to the area.

“However, there are reports of community members sending some of the tankers away,” it said. The City appealed to the community to allow water tankers to pass through unhindered so that they are able to service all areas of the affected community. “The municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused to the community and assures residents that the matter is being treated with the urgency it deserves,” said the City.