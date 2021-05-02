eThekwini Municipality sets up team to tackle overgrown verges, fallen trees

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality has set up a special Rapid Response Team in an attempt to respond swiftly to complaints related to urban forest challenges and overgrown verges.

“The team was created to fast-track a response to public reports and to eliminate complaints about verges remaining uncut for too long.

“(The establishment of the special unit) is not taking away from the City’s routine maintenance work,” said Thembinkosi Ngcobo, head of Parks, Recreation and Culture service unit, who added there had been delays in pruning trees, removing fallen trees and cutting of verges in residential areas.

“Long delays for tree pruning, (removing) fallen trees and other parks related issues will now be reduced. The team will be supporting 10 districts across the city in addressing easy community complaints and resolving backlogs swiftly.

“The team seeks to improve service delivery by providing a quick and efficient complaints resolution service to citizens,” Ngcobo said.

The unit would also attend to overhanging and fallen branches obstructing motorists and pedestrians, clean up fallen leaves, service the parks based playground equipment and remove illegal adverts,” said Ngcobo.

“The planned turnaround time for responding to complaints is less than two days and will be done by mobilising a small team of efficiency-orientated employees capable of solving problems quickly. This team will be responsible for carrying out maintenance work to accepted service delivery standards and within agreed timeframes,” said Ngcobo.

Communities can lodge complaints by phoning 031 322 4000/031 322 4045 or email PLC. [email protected]/[email protected]

THE MERCURY