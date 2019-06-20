Research Symposium opening programme director, Mandla Malakoana with representatives from partnering institutions of higher education (from left): Prof K Ndlovu (Unisa), Prof C Soudien (HSRC), Prof Ramjugernath (UKZN), Prof N Ndlazi (MUT), Sipho Nzuza (eThekwini City Manager), Dr Mpilo Ngubane (EMA), Dr I Machi (DUT), Cllr Ntando Khuzwayo (eThekwini Municipality) and Prof B Mlitwa (UniZulu).

Durban - The city of Durban is often credited as being one of the more progressive and innovative urban environments in Africa. As a multicultural society and like any other African city, the key focus areas of eradicating poverty, creating employment and reducing inequality feature high on its developmental agenda. Cities are under tremendous pressure to take on more responsibilities in addressing local challenges, but cannot achieve the desired outcomes alone.

eThekwini Municipality, like most other local governments in southern Africa, continues to face increasingly demanding and complex community expectations. The city’s Integrated Development Plan (2018-2019) outlines a range of issues and challenges which are impacting on Durban’s social and economic outlook.

One of the strategies identified to respond to these challenges is to work alongside key stakeholders and secure partners who are committed to this developmental agenda. With limited resources and competing demands, it is critical that there are new ways to plan and deliver services - and more importantly, to realise Durban’s vision that “By 2030, eThekwini will enjoy the reputation of being Africa’s most caring and liveable city, where all citizens live in harmony”.

As part of the city’s broader strategic intent in 2010, eThekwini Municipality forged a partnership with local universities (DUT, MUT, UKZN). The partners signed the very first Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in 2011 and agreed to collaborate on a “research for development” agenda, foster mutual learning and empowerment, share knowledge, expertise and resources as well as leverage networks within the partnership.

In 2015, a revised Memorandum of Agreement was signed between eThekwini Municipality and local academia, with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), University of South Africa (Unisa) and University of Zululand (UniZulu) added on as new partners.

The MOA has unlocked new opportunities for sector city departments to engage directly with academic faculties. Some of these engagements and collaborative relations are already making a positive impact.

In June 2019, a new MOA was signed between eThekwini Municipality, academia and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, positioning Durban as the first city in the global south to pilot the triple helix framework within this triangular relationship over the next three years.

