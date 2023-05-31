eThekwini Municipality staff attacked at wastewater plant in Durban

Durban - The conservation and environmental affairs committee of the KZN Legislature has called on Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism MEC Siboniso Duma to assist eThekwini Municipality in carrying out its repair works on the Northern Wastewater Treatment Plant in Durban. The plea for intervention was made by committee chairperson Siyabonga Mshengu during the portfolio committee’s recent engagement with the department, in which he expressed concern over what they had noted during a visit to the plant in Springfield, Durban.

He told the MEC they had observed criminal activity near the plant, including illegal electricity connections from the plant to dwellers at a nearby informal settlement. He also cited instances of armed men who had made it difficult and unsafe for eThekwini staff to do their work. Other committee members also confirmed hearing of criminals that roam free in the area.

“Northern Works has been subject to staff being shot at many times,” said DA committee member Heinz de Boer. A report presented to the committee revealed that community members have illegally connected to the electricity at the plant and are not allowing anyone to access the site. During the meeting Duma committed to meeting the leadership of eThekwini and KZN provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to ensure that the matter was attended to swiftly.

EThekwini Municipality said the plant was partially recommissioned in December 2022 after the April 2022 floods that resulted in severe damage to the treatment works. EThekwini Municipality’s Lindiwe Khuzwayo said significant reconstruction work was required to return the plant to full functionality and the project could take up to three years or more. Delays in completing the work could have severe pollution impacts on the environment in uMngeni River and Blue Lagoon Beach, she said.

She confirmed that the plant is located next to an informal settlement with cases of some people from the settlement connecting electricity illegally from the pump station next to the plant. This often results in equipment failures and sewage overflows into the uMngeni River. Criminal elements had also impeded operations and repair work at the plant, she said. “Our staff have been threatened and even shot at when they try to disconnect the illegal connections.” Khuzwayo appealed to locals to report vandalism at the plant and pump station. “We ask that they report these unscrupulous individuals to law enforcement, as many are known to them and live in their communities.”