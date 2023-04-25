eThekwini Municipality to celebrate women innovators on World Intellectual Property Day

Durban - April 26 is internationally recognised as World Intellectual Property Day, and eThekwini Municipality will host its annual commemoration of the event on Wednesday in Verulam with a special focus on women innovators. The 2022 event was themed “Youth: Innovation for a Better Future” and was held in partnership with the Durban University of Technology.

The City said the theme of the the 2023 event is “Women and IP – Accelerating innovation and creativity”. “The event is being held in partnership with the City, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Innovate Durban, eThekwini Maritime Cluster, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban University of Technology, and the Durban Film Office,” it said. The municipality added that the event will feature empowering engagements, including a mini exhibition and a business pitch competition for women in business.

“There are cash development prizes worth R30 000 up for grabs to empower female-owned local businesses.” The City said that topics such as IP protection will be covered as well as empowering women in innovation. “Speakers will provide information for small and medium enterprises to use their IP rights to build stronger, more competitive, and resilient businesses. Topics such as how IP protection can empower women in the textile sector will also be discussed.”