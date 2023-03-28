eThekwini Municipality to host TB Awareness Day at Thokoza Hostel in Durban

Durban - As the world marks World TB Month, eThekwini Municipality will host a TB Awareness Day at Thokoza Hostel in Durban central to raise awareness by screening and testing for the disease on March 31. Speaking at an executive committee meeting in oThongathi on Tuesday, Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality had joined the world community in highlighting this deadly and yet treatable disease.

Kaunda said through a number of programmes, the City continued to spread awareness about the importance of ensuring people did not default on their treatment. “On March 31, the municipality will be hosting a TB Awareness Day at Thokoza Hostel to raise awareness by screening and testing for the disease. Other services that will be provided include HIV testing, cleansing and solid waste education and informal traders health education,” he said. Programmes like these were important, said Kaunda, as eThekwini continued to contribute to the high numbers of HIV/Aids and TB in the province.