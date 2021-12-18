eThekwini Municipality worker who drove through Galleria Mall has been arrested and faces an internal investigation

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality worker who drove a municipal van through Galleria Mall in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday has been arrested. Speaking to The Mercury on Friday, Galleria Mall confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday.

The mall said the relevant authorities as well as the municipality were dealing with the matter. “The vehicle was impounded and the municipal worker was arrested when he exited the mall in the parkade,” said the mall. The municipality confirmed the arrest in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday night.

“eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the arrest by the SAPS of the driver who drove a municipal vehicle into Galleria Mall. In tandem, the municipality is conducting an internal investigation,” said the city. The municipality said should the internal investigation reveal possible misconduct, disciplinary steps will be taken. Clips of the incident went viral on social media.

In one video, a man wearing black is seen directing the eThekwini Municipality van through the mall while a woman clutches a child's hand as it slowly drives past. Another man is seen holding the back of the van, ushering the vehicle to the exit. A crowd of people follow the van while taking videos. Shoppers, including people pushing trolleys, are also seen walking behind and alongside the vehicle. “He is lucky he didn't knock anyone,” one man is heard saying in a video while another man is heard saying, “He didn't want to get a ticket at the boom gate, he hit the boom gate as well.”

Others are heard alleging that the worker was drunk. The driver slowly makes his way past the ice rink towards the exit.