eThekwini Municipality writes off millions of rand in irregular expenditure, deemed to be irrecoverable

Durban - A long list of government officials not working for the eThekwini Municipality are doing business with the City. This has contributed to a hefty “cost” of R427 million in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure (UIFW) over the past few years that the municipality has had to write off as irrecoverable.

The Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) tabled a report before full council recently that recommended the writing off of the expenditure. The report also contained details of government officials said to be doing business with the municipality. Mpac revealed that the City did not have power to discipline people who were not its staff members. Among those mentioned are members of the SAPS and staff members from the Department of Health.

Mpac councillor Barbara Fontein presented to the council an analysis that the committee had done on the UIFW cases they had looked at. She said the committee was proposing R427m be written off. The report on the matter said cumulative UIFW expenditure totalling R346.6m was identified by Internal Control as repeat transgressions across several financial years. Irregular expenditure amounting to R80.7m was identified as conflict-of-interest transgressions. This is for the quarter ending September 2022.

The news of the write-off angered some councillors, who said there should be consequence management. The Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) states that municipalities should make an effort to recover any money lost through unauthorised fruitless and wasteful expenditure from the official responsible. Section 32(2) of the MFMA states that a municipality must recover unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure from the person liable for that expenditure unless the expenditure- (a) in the case of unauthorised expenditure, is (i) authorised in an adjustments budget; or (ii) certified by the municipal council, after investigation by a council committee, as irrecoverable and written off by the council.

Fontein said the writing off of the money did not mean that those implicated should not be sanctioned. “We have a standing rule that even if money is written off, city manager Musa Mbhele would need to look at consequence management and any action that needs to be taken – and that is a standing policy,” she said. She said there were a number of people working for the state who had been doing business with the council, adding that while this was seen as irregular, the MFMA was silent on what should be done in this situation and the council could not discipline those individuals.

EFF councillor Vukani Ndlovu said one of the cardinal pillars of the party was open, accountable and corruption-free government. “The millions of rand that must be written off is unacceptable, it must be noted that the accounting officer has failed to prevent irregular expenditure. “Today we are still told about Expanded Public Works Programme workers that are paid without signing an attendance register. There are still ghost employees in this municipality, and some municipal employees continue to fail to declare their business interests,” he said.

He said there should be consequence management against those involved, including their suspension and recovery of all the money that was lost. DA councillor Alicia Kissoon said UIFW had a negative impact on service delivery. She said contributing to UIFW were employees not complying with procurement standards, people employed in the City who were also employed in other government departments, ghost employees and irregular contracts. She said before the City writes off the money, it should check whether there was value for money on the work that was undertaken and workers that consistently contributed to the problem should be sanctioned.

“We need to enforce and follow a stringent disciplinary process, especially on those that abuse their position to the expense of the residents of the City,” she said. ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, speaking generally, said a decision to write off wasteful expenditure was not taken lightly and was only done when it was clear that there is no possible way of recovering the money. He added that reporting the matter to the Special Investigating Unit and other law-enforcement agencies was a possibility in such cases especially where deliberate wrongdoing was believed to be the cause of irregular expenditure.