eThekwini Municipality's opposition challenges ‘unlawful’ virtual budget in court

Durban - The DA in eThekwini Municipality has approached the high court to force the municipality to hold a new council budget virtual meeting after the party claimed the last meeting was unlawful. Caucus leader Nicole Graham said in her founding affidavit that she was repeatedly placed on mute while she attempted to deliver her address during the adoption of the municipal budget on May 29. The council meeting had taken place virtually and was broadcast live on social media so the public could bear witness. By placing her on mute, Graham said that although she was speaking “loudly and clearly” into her microphone, no one could hear her. “Not the councillors, not the Speaker and importantly, not the public, whom I represent. I am familiar with the technology in question and I emphasise that it was clear that what was occurring was that my microphone was being placed on mute,” Graham said.

She said the council Speaker, Weziwe Thusi, recognised that someone at the meeting was placing her on mute and “repeatedly but not effectively” requested that person to cease doing so.

According to Graham’s affidavit, the DA was further disadvantaged when the Facebook livestream was cut off two minutes into her address, when she began to question why she was being muted.

“The effect was that the public was denied any opportunity to hear what was going on - either from my address or in relation to the conduct and process of the meeting,” Graham said.

The DA served papers on the municipality this week claiming the 2020/2021 budget adoption meeting was legally flawed.

The party is asking the court to grant an order that interdicts the municipality from implementing the budget and forces the municipality to hold a new budget meeting within 10 days of the date on which the order is granted. They have lodged their application with the Durban High Court and have given the municipality until this Friday to respond.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the meeting was plagued by technical difficulties because it was a virtual meeting.

“This was not a normal meeting, even the Speaker of the meeting was muted, I too was muted. Perhaps they should have investigated why Graham was muted so many times,” said Nkosi.

However, he said the meeting complied with the required council standards and there was no need for it to be repeated.

When questioned whether the municipality intended to oppose the matter in court, the city said it did not comment on matters before the court.

The Mercury