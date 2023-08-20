eThekwini Municipality’s PEP programme migrates to the care of 12 NGOs

Durban – EThekwini Municipality unveiled its move to migrate the Presidential Employment Programme (PEP) to 12 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to enhance the lives of residents and promote job creation at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Friday. In a statement on Sunday the City said the migration marks a pivotal transition to NGOs.

It said the transition embraces the core values of inclusivity, community development, and economic growth. The City said PEP, a funded initiative under the National Treasury, finds its home within the Neighbourhood Development Programme Grant Office. “EThekwini Municipality has embraced the mantle of this programme, securing approval for three financial years until June 2024. The original PEP business plan encompassed four crucial areas of focus: Public Space Management, Environmental Management (including Food Security), Integrated Waste Management, and Informal Settlement Upgrades.

“However, the municipality is weaving a hybrid implementation approach into the fabric of the original plan.” Speaking on the migration, chairperson of the Economic Development and Planning Committee Thembo Ntuli said the alignment of purpose between the municipality and the partnering NGOs creates a network to foster positive change. “The future that unfolds is one where job creation becomes synonymous with community upliftment and economic prosperity. EThekwini’s pursuit of a better life for its residents stands as a testament to the power of collective action and the boundless potential of partnership-driven progress,” he said.

The City said this approach not only adheres to the initial business plan and National Treasury approval but also embodies the spirit of section 67 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). This involves integrating NGOs to enrich the programme’s impact and reach. It said that 30 proposals were shortlisted by evaluation against stringent criteria. “The outcome of this thorough evaluation led to the selection of 12 NGOs that resonated closely with the vision of the municipality and the programme.”

The 12 NGOs include Green Corridors, Use It, Khulanathi, Bioregional, Ngcweti, Give Life Projects, Sakhisizwe, AESI, ARTCO, Save a Life, T Bester, and Sesimphi. “The (PEP) programme is built on a foundation of inclusivity, targeting individuals under the age of 56, with a particular emphasis on youth and women. The minimum requirement of a matric qualification establishes a baseline for participation, fostering a pathway for skills development and sustainable employment. “Current and forthcoming PEP projects span a wide spectrum, ranging from roads and stormwater maintenance to street ambassador programmes, tourism support, monitoring and evaluation, homelessness and time use surveys, and natural disaster awareness.”