eThekwini Municipality's R588 million investment in infrastructure to boost job creation

The eThekwini Municipality is planning to invest in building infrastructure in underdeveloped areas in order to attract investments. Mayor Cyril Xaba revealed this information on Monday as he tabled the city’s draft budget for the 2025-2026 financial year.

Speaking on matters of economic development and job creation, he said the increased investment in infrastructure will help build a positive investor climate in the city. “Therefore, we are going to use the Neighborhood Development Partnership Grant to create economic infrastructure in undeveloped areas that attracts private sector investment. We are also placing a strong emphasis on strategic township development, town centre renewals, industrial renewals, and upgrading of tourism nodes and corridors,” he said. The mayor stated that R588 million will be spent on catalytic projects over the MTEF 2025/2026. This includes projects such as Oceans uMhlanga, Brickworks, Ntshongweni / Westown, Giba Business Park, Durban Film City, and Durban Waterfront. He also mentioned that the 2025/26 budget will fund several job-creation projects with a focus on youth development. This includes: