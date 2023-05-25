eThekwini not looking to join private club in uMhlanga

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has dismissed suggestions that it wants to spend thousands of rand of ratepayers’ money for its officials to become members at an exclusive private club. The City said reports that a proposal had been put forward at its Economic Development and Planning Committee (Ecod) meeting this week to take up membership at the The Pencil Club in uMhlanga at a cost of R195000 were false.

It said the report that had come before the committee was about hiring venues at the club, not membership. The Ecod report on the matter tabled at the meeting said the purpose was to seek approval and authority to utilise facilities and meeting rooms at The Pencil Club for strategic meetings in line with the Supply Chain Management Policy. It said the Pencil Club offered stateof-the-art venues, each with their own specification and size.

Venue hire for 2023/24 ranges from R8 000 for half a day to a maximum of R16000 for a full day depending on availability and the type of room being used, this excluded any additional cost of refreshments. The hiring of the venue would be on an ad hoc basis depending on the availability of budget, it said. The report recommends to the committee that it notes the motivation of the use of venues at The Pencil Club on an ad hoc basis in line with supply chain management policy and availability of budget. And that Ecod give the head permission to book the venue as and when needed.

The City said the use of The Pencil Club for meetings with investors was sought because the club was found to be in an ideal location, as it is situated near various new developments, including but not limited to the Radisson Blu hotel, Oceans Mall, and the Sibaya Precinct, among others. “The report was about venue hire, as and when required, it was not about membership of The Pencil Club,” it said. “The City hires venues across the municipality all the time. All that is required in procurement is that the correct procedures must be followed, and the necessary approvals obtained. There must also be value for money in whatever the City procures,” it said.

It said a comparative cost benefit analysis was conducted among six other venues in the City that have similar offerings as The Pencil Club. The average cost for venue hire only per day, at the following establishments is as follows: Moses Mabhida Stadium: R13 860. Durban International Convention Centre: R25 000

Max’s Lifestyle: R10000-R15000 Octavia Hotel: R25 500 Oyster Box Hotel: R8000 Botanic Gardens: R8 500 “Based on the analysis, the costs associated with venue hire at The Pencil Club align with market standards and are competitively priced,” the municipality said. The revelations had sparked outrage when they first emerged. DA councillor Sakhile Mngadi had warned that they will fight to ensure that the proposal fails.