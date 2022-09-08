eThekwini officials, councillors raise fears that strikers have ‘sabotage’ plan

Durban - There are growing fears among officials and councillors of the eThekwini Municipality that the recent strikes by different units that paralysed service delivery are part of a broader plan to sabotage the city. The strikes have mostly affected the Durban Solid Waste Unit (DSW) and recently spread to the electricity unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

The strikes have so far been interpreted as a push-back by city workers after the municipality took a decision to cut the overtime budget, thereby limiting the number of overtime hours that employees can work. There has also been a suggestion that new union, Municipal and Allied Trade Union of SA (Matusa), which has been fighting for recognition as a labour representative, could be behind the strikes but the union denied this. During the executive committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors and city officials expressed concern that the strikes appeared to have ulterior motives. During a strike in the electricity unit last week, striking workers took their vehicles and parked them near the city hall. DSW employees also parked their trucks near the city hall in an earlier strike.

ANC councillor Thembo Ntuli raised the spectre of possible sabotage, saying the strikes did not seem motivated purely by labour issues. “There is a strike, but you can see that there is something else that is behind this strike. That is the intention of making the city look like it is failing to do its job,” he said. His concerns were supported by the head of DSW, Raymond Rampersad, who appeared before Exco yesterday to account for the issues that have besieged his unit. These include the poor state of cleanliness of the city, the many strikes and the chaos that has emerged in light of the decision to reduce overtime hours.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rampersad said while he had been careful not to suggest it, it appeared “there are forces that are behind these strikes that are intent on bringing the city to its knees”. He conceded that the cut in overtime pay had wreaked havoc in his department. “There are many workers whose overtime is now part of their salary and now that it has been limited to 40 hours, there has been push-back.” He said the workers that had been part of the first go-slow or strike have had their salaries docked and those that had participated in the other go-slow were at risk of serious disciplinary processes that could include dismissals.

Story continues below Advertisement

Responding to the allegations of abuse of overtime, he said this would be investigated and if there was proven wrongdoing, steps would be taken against the staff concerned. He said part of the problem could be the collusion between workers at the depots and their supervisors, and to break this they have reassigned supervisors to other depots. “There has been push-back on this, but I ask that we be given one month to see if this works.” DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa and IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi called for the city to go after those who approve the excessive overtime claims.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have a situation whereby people just wake up in the morning and decide to strike and then use the municipal property to strike with (municipal trucks have sometimes been used to block the roads), that is criminal,” said Mthethwa. Nkosi said those who approved overtime were the culprits, adding that the city should go after them. ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said part of the problem, when it comes to cleanliness, is that communities living in poor areas have become accustomed to living in filthy conditions without demanding better.

“The communities should be reminded that that is not normal. This will help them take responsibility for their areas and hold us accountable.” Thulani Ngwenya, Matusa leader, said the allegations of sabotage are unfounded. “The workers are simply demanding their rights,” he said. He said yesterday’s march was by workers in the Expanded Public Works Programme, who are going to the bargaining council for a hearing on their demand for permanent employment.