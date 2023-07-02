Independent Online
Independent Online | Mercury
Independent Online

Sunday, July 2, 2023

eThekwini on track to spend the Urban Settlements Development Grant

Durban City Hall

Durban City Hall. File Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - eThekwini Municipality says it is on track to fully spend one of the key grants central to service delivery in the City.

The City revealed in a statement last week that it was on track to fully spend the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG), adding that it leads the country in the spending of this grant.

It said the USDG seeks to support the development of sustainable human settlements and improved quality of life for households through accelerating the provision of serviced land, with secure tenure for low-income households, in the large urban areas by supplementing municipal resources.

The eThekwini Metro recently came under fire after losing R100 million of this grant amid concerns of poor spending by the National Treasury.

When the grant was cut, the municipality expressed dismay, saying the claim that it would fail to spend the grant was not true as it was among the top performers when it comes to spending this grant.

The City has now been vindicated by the latest revelations that it is on track to fully spend the grant. In a virtual sitting of a special executive committee meeting yesterday, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda praised the municipality for its leadership on the matter.

“As of 27 June, the expenditure on the USDG reached an impressive 97%, totalling R1.1 billion and surpassing the initial allocation. Projections indicate that year-end accruals will exceed the reduced budget by over R150m, necessitating the release of the previously withheld R100m from this grant earlier in the year,” he said in a City statement.

THE MERCURY

eThekwini municipalityDurban

Thami Magubane
