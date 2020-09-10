Ethekwini opens libraries, museums and some pools as Covid-19 regulations eases

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality has opened its recreational and heritage facilities including museums, some swimming pools and libraries. The head of the Parks, Recreation and Culture Unit, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, said the city would be closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety precautions such as physical distancing and wearing a mask were adhered to. “Mandatory safety protocols have been put in place to minimise possible infections when accessing facilities. Reopening the facilities will be done in a phased approach under stringent restrictions. “The wearing of a mask and a temperature check is compulsory,” Ngcobo said. Of the city’s 52 swimming pools, 19 are being reopened to the public as they have met all the Covid-19 requirements. The rest are undergoing repairs and maintenance.

“Lifeguards servicing both pools and beaches are undergoing fitness training in preparation for their duties,” the city said.

Beaches are opened for walking, jogging and surfing. Swimming was still prohibited, however, and would only be allowed from October 1.

The city said shark safety nets were being installed by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board.

It said most municipal libraries were now open with only the Durban City Hall library remaining closed due for refurbishment.

“The issuing of books is now permitted under strict protocols. Libraries will have a quarantine room for books that have been returned. They will remain there for 72 hours while restrictions are in place for the use of computer facilities. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time.”

All city museums, including the Natural Science Museum and Local History Museum, have been opened. Access will be restricted to 50 people.

The Art Gallery is also open but large group bookings remain restricted.

The uMngeni Bird Park and Mitchell Park Zoo are also open to the public.

Sport facilities were open while the majority of community halls would function with limitations in terms of attendance.

