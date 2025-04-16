eThekwini residents prepare for rates boycott amid service delivery crisis

A group of residents in eThekwini Municipality is gearing up for a rates boycott amid complaints of poor service delivery. Community leaders in the Isipingo area have indicated that they could stop paying rates by next month due to collapsed city infrastructure and extremely poor service delivery. They stated that about 22 000 people could be part of this action.

This emerged during a meeting between different sectors of civil society and ANC leaders on Wednesday. The party has been meeting with different stakeholders as it is pushing hard to regain its credibility with communities following catastrophic general election results last year. During the meeting, residents pleaded with the ANC to block the eThekwini Municipality from imposing proposed double digit tariff increases for electricity, water and sanitation in July. They argued that these tariffs are among the highest in the country. The City recently passed a draft budget detailing its tariffs, which is currently out for public comment. One resident from uMhlanga said the tariffs being imposed by the city were double those of other cities.

“We have the highest tariffs in the country.” He said it was hard to justify the increases in light of the service delivery, pointing out that while he lives in uMhlanga, he has water available only up until a certain time at night, as the water is cut to allow the reservoir to fill up for the next day. A representative of the Isipingo Ratepayers and Residents Association said Isipingo, which was once a beautiful place to live, has fallen into decay. "It is in a bad state; it has deteriorated to such an extent that we have foreigners controlling our land and our spaces.

"We are facing issues with housing projects that are a mess. We have severe overflowing storm water (infrastructure), and insurance companies are cancelling residents' housing insurance. To see Isipingo fall in this condition, I blame the leadership. I have engaged with 22 000 residents about not paying rates starting next month. I know it is illegal, but we have to do something to wake up the city. How do we live in horrible conditions? Sewage is overflowing, our roads are flooded every single time there is a flood. I plead with the leadership to do a walkabout and see for yourself. Isipingo is going down the drain," he said. A Cato Manor resident, who gave his name as Mr Govender, said the ANC needed to take bold steps to deal with the failures of the municipality. "Start inward and address the issues of the community while you still have the power, start training your councillors to serve their communities."

Asad Gaffar, of the Westville Ratepayers Association, commented on the threat by Isipingo to boycott rates, stating, "We will offer them (Isipingo) our support and experience. They must know they do not stand alone. We will encourage all residents to support this move." Brandon Pillay from Chatsworth detailed the pressure faced by residents, adding that they are being failed. He pointed out that residents are often left without water for days while leaks take a long time to fix. "There are communities without water, and there are communities without electricity. There was a time when you would have any engagement, and people would ask for housing; it's not that anymore. People are asking for water and electricity. I can't even remember the last time we built a house in the city. There are key service delivery units that are without leaders where leaders have resigned," he said.