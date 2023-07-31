eThekwini says disconnections are ‘system generated’ after ABH home in Chatsworth had electricity cut due to mounting debt

Durban - Management at the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Chatsworth says they are working with the City to find a solution to its mounting municipal debt. According to the eThekwini Municipality, the home owes R477 000.

Naren Pattundeen, ABH’s CEO, said they were hoping that the City’s administration would understand the home’s financial challenges. “We understand our obligation. I am sure all will be resolved in good time as we continue to do our very best regarding the outstanding assessed balance.” Speaking to The Mercury last week, Pattundeen said he had been shocked when officials from the City arrived to disconnect the electricity despite knowing that the home was a public benefit organisation.

While the power was restored last week, the cutting of the electricity at the home came amid public outrage after The Mercury revealed that the council was owed R52 million in rates and services by its employees. According to a report tabled before the Municipal Public Accounts Committee recently, among the council staff struggling to pay their bills were councillors who owed the city R1.2m and City executives who owed R2.3m. In total, more than 3 000 staff members are struggling to pay their municipal accounts, and this has raised questions about whether the City is applying the credit control policy evenly.

But the City insisted that this was the case. The municipality’s head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said the home owed the City R477 000. Khuzwayo said disconnections were system generated for all debtors outstanding for more than 91 days. “The home was picked up by the system for disconnection because it owes the municipality R477 669.19 for water and lights. The home has no payment plan and has not signed an acknowledgement of debt with the council,” she said.