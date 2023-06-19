eThekwini senior HR official to remain on the job amid qualifications probe

Durban - THE deputy city manager for corporate and human capital in eThekwini Municipality, Kim Makhathini, will remain in her post while the probe into her qualifications is under way. A special council meeting made the decision on Thursday last week.

Makhathini has been under intense scrutiny following allegations related to her qualifications. Earlier this month, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had said the City had given her seven days to explain why she should not be suspended following the emergence of the allegations. While briefing the media on the City’s budget for the 2023/2024 financial year, Kaunda said the council had authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator to probe allegations of misconduct related to her degree and diploma qualifications. He said the appointed investigator would be expected to submit, within 30 days of their appointment, a report with recommendations to the city manager.

“The city manager shall table the report of the independent investigator before the council within seven days from the date of receipt thereof for a decision to be made,” Kaunda said at the time. The Mercury understands from councillors that were part of the confidential council meeting last week that the council had resolved that Makhathini remain in the post and not be suspended. A recommendation that she not be placed under suspension, was apparently supported by the ANC and the NFP’s Zandile Myeni, who occupies an ANC seat, in exchange for support from smaller parties, on the executive committee.

“This as opposed to the DA, IFP and EFF who all expressed their support for a suspension to be imposed as part of a consistent approach to alleged transgressions by senior managers and subordinates,” said a councillor aware of the matter. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the discussions on the matter were in-committee and therefore confidential. DA councillor Andre Beetge said in the recent eThekwini audit committee report, concern was expressed that more than 50% of employee academic qualifications from a sample remained unverified and that people were appointed with vague job descriptions.

“We believe that these matters should be handled consistently and without fear or favour or political allegiance throughout all levels. Those who are being investigated should be removed from their everyday work environment and placed under suspension.” Patrick Pillay of the Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) refused to speak on the matter, saying it was discussed in-committee. “However, the DLC is of the view that the investigations surrounding any violations of appointment in terms of the prerequisite qualifications must be dealt with in accordance with the Labour Relations Act,” he said. Councillors also confirmed that the City will not be taking any action against the city manager Musa Mbhele amid a slew of media reports that implicated him in wrongdoing.