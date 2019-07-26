Picture: Pixabay

Durban - The eThekwini mayor’s office has slammed reports claiming that there are issues with water in the city. They have also issued a warning against those wanting to create panic to score cheap political points.

In a statement issued on Friday, the City denied that the acting mayor’s personal assistant was rushed to hospital after consuming water.

Reports went viral claiming that Hazel Moonsamy, who works as a PA to acting mayor, Fawzia Peer, fell ill after drinking water at the city hall.

“It is not true that she drank water and collapsed as widely reported by the media. Hazel Moonsamy was admitted after collapsing in her office due to short illness - related to a headache,” the statement read.

The City said Moonsamy has been granted sick leave and will return to work when she has fully recovered, provisional plans have been made to ensure that the office continues to function effectively in her absentia. Moonsamy has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

“We would like to reassure eThekwini residents and visitors that our city provides clean and drinkable water. There seems to be certain elements who want to create and sustain a dangerous narrative regarding our water since April this year. This has been rejected several times and we will continue to reject such a narrative,” the city said.

Speaking on behalf of the city, Mthunzi Gumede said, “We reiterate our call for responsible citizenship and call on individuals to refrain from sending communities in panic mode solely to score cheap political points at the expense of the welfare of our residents and visitors.”

Last month, Peer was rushed to hospital after allegedly drinking water laced with paraffin. Peer was rushed to hospital and treated for burns to her mouth, throat and tongue.

A water sample from Peer's bottle was taken for testing, however no paraffin was detected in the sample.

The Mercury