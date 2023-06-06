eThekwini staff ‘barricaded’ in depots due to contractors’ complaints about new procurement system

Durban - Workers from eThekwini Municipality’s water unit were unable to respond to water-related service delivery complaints across the city yesterday because they had allegedly been “barricaded” in their depots by aggrieved contractors. The Mercury has learnt that contractors who usually do work in the wastewater unit are protesting after the municipality implemented an online procurement system. They are upset over having to use the Supplier Self Service, an online platform that requires quotes for products or services be submitted online. This platform is aimed at improving the municipality’s controls over the procurement system.

A video posted by the municipality on its YouTube channel describing the system said those using it should be registered. The video was posted about eight months ago and social media posts show that the municipality has been mooting this system or a similar system as far back as 2014. As a result after the changeover, the aggrieved contractors have been protesting outside the water depots. Municipal staff and contractors in the water unit are affected. While some were allegedly trapped in depots, others were afraid to respond to service delivery complaints.

“These contractors are complaining that they cannot use the system because they do not know how to use the internet or they do not have access to the internet,” said one municipal official speaking on condition of anonymity. Head of water and sanitation in eThekwini, Ednick Msweli, called for a quick resolution to the matter. “We understand that there are negotiations that are happening. We call for the resolution to this because the impact of it will be huge. We do not want our workers to be injured and while we do have mechanisms to protect our staff members, the mechanisms are not enough,” he said.

DA councillor Andre Beetge said the party was aware of the issue. “Engagement with senior management confirmed that the City once again found itself victim to intimidation from a grouping of contractors apparently aligned with the infamous business forums. “This grouping has indicated that they refuse to comply with new technology regulations, but are instead insistent that the previously used tender and invoicing system remains in use.”

The DA councillor said the demand appeared to be coupled with threats of physical harm to officials and damage to vehicles and infrastructure, should any work be carried out prior to their grievances being addressed. “While there is the perception that metro police are in a position to deliver some protection to life and property in the depots they appear, by themselves, unable to guarantee the same when teams are dispatched across the broader municipality to attend complaints.” IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said: “It is unfortunate that we have people doing business with the municipality and yet they do not want to comply with the regulations of the municipality and want to dictate how the municipality must operate.”