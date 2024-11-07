EThekwini to make R10m upgrade to sporting facilities

The eThekwini Municipality yesterday announced an investment of R10 million to rehabilitate infrastructure of sporting facilities across the city. However, the capacity of the unit, which is responsible for leading this work, came under scrutiny. During a recent discussion, councillors revealed their dissatisfaction with the performance of the Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) Unit.

This has resulted in a decision to transfer the upgrade projects to the office of the Deputy City Manager for Community and Emergency Services, Dr Musa Gumede. The PRC is tasked with leading cultural, entertainment and sporting activities and is also responsible for the maintenance of such facilities in the City, among its other functions. The City intends to allocate approximately R625 000 to each of the 16 sporting fields targeted for rehabilitation. This funding will go towards providing goal posts, ablution facilities, changing rooms and rehabilitating or providing grass cover.

Speaking on the upgrade work falling under a different unit, chairperson of the Community and Emergency Services committee, Zama Sokhabase, said the performance of the PRC Unit had not met expectations. “The DCM, who is our accounting manager, has decided to take over due to concerns raised (including) that many facilities are in a poor state. The DCM has taken these projects under his office to ensure they are managed effectively,” she said. The PRC unit has in the past come under fire for failing to perform its service delivery functions like maintenance and instead focusing on entertainment.

A report on the matter highlighted that the infrastructural rehabilitation of the 16 sports fields aligns with the City's Integrated Development Plan (IDP), aimed at improving community infrastructure through quick renovations. The report noted extensive damage to community sports infrastructure, with damage being prevalent in the northern, southern and western regions of the city. It was noted that currently, many of these facilities are underutilised due to inadequate maintenance and damage, and rehabilitation work will improve access for youth and individuals with disabilities.

The report recommended that authority be granted for the Deputy City Manager of Community and Emergency Services to appoint service providers already engaged in the community infrastructure programme to undertake the work. IFP councillor Jane Naidoo said sports fields, like most assets in the municipality, have fallen into disrepair. “Ablution facilities and changing rooms have been completely vandalised and stripped, turning them into havens for vagrants and addicts.”