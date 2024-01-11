eThekwini Municipality issued a warning on Thursday urging the public to be aware of scammers pretending to be city health inspectors and illegally extorting money. Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the warning follows reports received by the city’s Health Unit.

She said business owners were approached by individuals purporting to be inspectors and demanded an immediate payment of R500. “The city's environmental health practitioners do not administer on-the-spot fines to businesses,” she said. In order to identify municipal environmental health practitioners, the city advises business owners and individuals to look out for the following:

1. An identification badge that has eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda’s signature. The badge will also have the first name, surname, and office contact number of the official as well as the municipal logo. 2. Inspection forms which bear the municipal logo which the business owner will be expected to sign to confirm the details of the inspection. 3. A Section 56 fine book with the municipal logo. Any fines must be paid at the municipal court or can be defended at nearby courts as stated on the municipal fine.

“The city urges businesses and the public to remain vigilant and verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be a health inspector,” said Sisilana. If there are any suspicions or concerns, please contact the city’s Health Unit on 031 311 3555. The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported last year about a city job scam where hopefuls need to pay if they do not have the necessary documentation.