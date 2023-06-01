eThekwini’s City Fleet unit comes under fire

Durban - Councillors in the eThekwini Municipality have called for a discussion on the future of the City Fleet over its “inability” to manage municipal vehicles efficiently. City Fleet is a unit of the municipality tasked with the maintenance of the city’s vehicles. It maintains close to 8 000 vehicles belonging to the metro.

Councillors across party lines have called for a council engagement to discuss the future of the entity amid concerns that the unit is not maintaining the municipal vehicles in an efficient manner. They said the vehicles were sent to the unit for minor repair work and kept there for long periods, and sometimes they suffered more damage while in the care of the unit’s employees. Views of what should be done differed. City mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the unit should be helped with capacity to enable it to do its job.

EFF councillor Themba Mvubu said the council should consider outsourcing services. “I know this will sound strange coming from me as we always advocate for the insourcing of staff, but if something is not working we should not shy away from acknowledging that,” said the EFF councillor. He said the workshop operations were a serious concern: “A vehicle will go there with minor tyre damage and stay there for very long, and sometimes it suffers more damage.”

Kaunda said the City should keep the unit but help build up its internal capacity. He said outsourcing the service could lead to the city being fleeced by unscrupulous mechanics. “You will find that a city car will go there (private mechanic) needing minor work on its breaks, but it will be kept there for a long period so that the service provider could charge the city for storage fees, but we will engage on the issue,” he said. Deputy mayor Zandile Myeni said another option could be for the different units to be in charge of the maintenance of their own vehicles.

She said that at one point in the past this was allowed, and some units still had garage space for maintenance activities. Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala said that when procuring vehicles, the city should prioritise procuring from companies that were producing their vehicles in Durban, that would keep the jobs and the money in the city. City Fleet has been under pressure due to its performance over the past few months.