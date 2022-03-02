EThekwini’s plan to borrow R1 billion slammed, city urged to go after big debtors

DURBAN - THE plan to borrow another R1 billion to finance big projects in eThekwini Municipality has come under fire from opposition parties who said the city was borrowing money when it had more than 10 times that amount “parked off” in the form of uncollected debt. EThekwini council this week approved a directive to borrow another R1bn that will be used to fund the city’s capital expenditure. A report tabled before a full council meeting on Monday said the city had resolved that as part of budget approval process, a loan of R1bn be secured to fund capital expenditure in the 2021/2022 financial year.

“The proposed new loan in the form of a bond of up to R1bn will not negatively impact the sustainability of the municipality,” the report said. In 2020, the eThekwini Municipality also put out an advert asking for a loan from financial institutions of about R1bn. It said at that time that the money would go towards addressing capital investments in electricity, water, sewage and engineering services, among others. Reacting to the latest borrowing, opposition parties said in light of the city’s R17bn debt book, it amounted to poor management. But other councillors said the city needed the money to invest in infrastructure projects that delivered basic services, saying communities at the receiving end of poor service delivery were growing increasingly frustrated.

The report called for authority to be granted to the acting city manager and the deputy city manager: finance to sign all documents in relation to the bond issuance. The DA said during consideration of the matter at the executive committee level, the party had expressed reservations on the state of the municipality’s borrowings versus its precarious financial position. “The view being that the municipality should curb its spending to focus on priority needs and also recover money owed to it by other organisations,” it said. DA councillor Rory Macpherson said borrowing money was the easy way out for the metro instead of going after those who owed the city close to R17bn.

Patrick Pillay of the Democratic Liberal Congress said his party did not support the move as interest on these loans could have a severe impact on the municipality in the future. “Funding for capital projects can be funded from money owed to us by departments and the like, we need to step up our cause (on collections).” EThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said the loan was needed to deal with urgent infrastructure matters including fixing 17 sewerage plants.