It is alleged that the men arrived at the home dressed in blue overalls and pretended to be painters.

The suspects made off with the staff’s belongings, a laptop and petty cash worth R1600 on Friday.

The care centre director, Vanessa Theophilus, said she wanted to thank officers from the Malvern police station for their swift response.

“The staff are still traumatised after the incident as a gun was pointed at them in the ordeal, and we thank God that the children were at school when the incident occurred,” said Theophilus.

She said she was in her office at the time, and the staff thought it was maintenance workers and opened the gate for them.

The suspects entered and sat down and during a conversation, drew a firearm and forced a worker into a director’s office.

They tied up two workers with cable and took a cellphone and laptop.

“Our PRO, who is seven months pregnant, and the administrative clerk were rough-handled, tied up and forced to lie on the floor while the men took petty cash, a laptop, handbag, and all their belongings,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

“They allegedly robbed them of cellphones, cash, laptops, and other valuables,” said Gwala. She said a case of business robbery had been opened at Malvern police station.

The Mercury