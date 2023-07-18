European investors keen on Drakensberg cable car plan

Durban - Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal CEO Neville Matjie says there is a great level of interest from investors for the Drakensberg cable car project, especially from Switzerland and France. He was commenting following a visit to the proposed site for the cable car project by KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma and other government officials.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Matjie said there was also interest from Austria and Russia. “The interest is mainly in infrastructure development because when you think of Austria, France and Switzerland, you think of the Alps and ski resorts. “So their interest is in the infrastructure development, as well as operations, that is ensuring that the cable cars are in line with international standards and have all the safety features,” said the CEO.

He added that they were hoping that the international investors would be keen to partner with local companies to ensure that the project is a success. “We would obviously like a public-private partnership where it is not only the government that is footing the bill but there are private players and also local communities in the project,” he said. It was important for locals to be included so that they have a sense of ownership of the project, he said.

He added that they were happy with the ground they have covered over the past months regarding the project. Duma, who visited the Mazizini area last week to assess the proposed location for the cableway, said the project had the potential to make a huge impact on the local economy as it would not only boost tourism in the uThukela District, but could also take mutual advantage of tourism in Lesotho and the Free State. “The area attracts both international and domestic leisure tourists, who mostly come for hiking and adventure.

“The plan is for the cableway to be located in a part of the Drakensberg that currently has minimal tourism infrastructure and accommodation facilities. “This will unleash the tourism potential of this area without impacting on existing attractions. “The additional volume of tourists the cableway is expected to attract offers massive opportunities for cross-border initiatives to enhance the tourism product offering and beyond tourism, looking at other investment opportunities,” Duma added.

The Edtea project, implemented by a steering committee led by Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal, in collaboration with Tourism KZN, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the uThukela District Municipality and the traditional council in the area, is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism Master Plan. According to Matjie, a feasibility study and business plan had already been developed. “However, certain studies still need to be completed including packaging the project for investment,” he said.

In addition to this, an Environmental Impact Assessment is set to be undertaken in future as part of ensuring that all procedures are followed with the project. “For a project such as this a lot of meticulous planning needs to be undertaken and that is why some may think that it has dragged on for a while,” he said. Last week’s visit included engagements with the local executive, the traditional council members and other stakeholders, including Okhahlamba Local Municipality mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa.

The mayor said it was encouraging to have the MEC visit the site as it demonstrated his department’s commitment to bringing the project to fruition, which would in turn bring much-needed job opportunities. Duma remarked that the cableway would have a great economic impact on the area. “It will bring about an increase in business in the area which will create a considerable number of new jobs, particularly in the construction and hospitality industries, including increasing the number of retail and restaurant outlets.