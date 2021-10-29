Even Pearl Thusi has noticed last minute pothole repairs days ahead of the local government elections

Popular actress Pearl Thusi is agonising over who to vote for in the upcoming local government elections on November 1. DURBAN - Popular South African actress Pearl Thusi asked her Twitter followers if they had noticed how potholes were being fixed in their areas ahead of the 2021 local government elections on November 1. “Has anyone else noticed potholes being fixed in their areas conveniently at the 11th hour before elections,” asked Thusi.

Thusi added that South Africans needed to find an alternate option to the ANC “I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation. We have to find another option,” she tweeted. The actress said she was struggling to decide which party to vote for on Monday.

“With everything I feel for our beloved ANC. I’d sooner be caught dead than vote for the DA. Still struggling to choose which option is best strategically. Yes- I vote strategically. Because even though my vote may look like it doesn’t make a difference- it’s MY vote & it MATTERS,” she said. Not the ANC volunteer… you’re probably right babe.



Please ask them to be as proactive with responding to our tweets and corruption as they should be with service delivery. 🤍 https://t.co/E80HlxLpgr — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021

Imagine the head of digital communications of the presidency tweeting someone they don’t follow- if my tweet didn’t matter, why respond to something not directed at u?



We all wish the ANC chose to do better.

We don’t hate the ANC- we hate how they blatantly disrespect citizens. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021 Also - when did it become ok for public servants to bully civilians even if they’re public figures for opinions on their votes and where they choose to take it?



Imagine defending incompetence of your own office publicly?!



Wow. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021 Meanwhile in Pietermaritzburg, a resident posted a video on Facebook of potholes which had been an issue for years, being fixed just days before the election.

“These potholes have been here for years and now that there’s elections coming up very soon, guess what, they are fixing it. Haai,” he said.