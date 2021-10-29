MercuryNews
Actress, model and television personality Pearl Thusi. File Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).
Actress, model and television personality Pearl Thusi. File Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Even Pearl Thusi has noticed last minute pothole repairs days ahead of the local government elections

By Karen Singh Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Popular actress Pearl Thusi is agonising over who to vote for in the upcoming local government elections on November 1.

DURBAN - Popular South African actress Pearl Thusi asked her Twitter followers if they had noticed how potholes were being fixed in their areas ahead of the 2021 local government elections on November 1.

“Has anyone else noticed potholes being fixed in their areas conveniently at the 11th hour before elections,” asked Thusi.

Thusi added that South Africans needed to find an alternate option to the ANC

“I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation. We have to find another option,” she tweeted.

The actress said she was struggling to decide which party to vote for on Monday.

MORE ON THIS

“With everything I feel for our beloved ANC. I’d sooner be caught dead than vote for the DA. Still struggling to choose which option is best strategically. Yes- I vote strategically. Because even though my vote may look like it doesn’t make a difference- it’s MY vote & it MATTERS,” she said.

Meanwhile in Pietermaritzburg, a resident posted a video on Facebook of potholes which had been an issue for years, being fixed just days before the election.

“These potholes have been here for years and now that there’s elections coming up very soon, guess what, they are fixing it. Haai,” he said.

THE MERCURY

Pearl ThusiService DeliveryLocal Government Elections

Share this article: