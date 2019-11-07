South African Rugby team captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he is greeted by hundreds of fans upon his arrival at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019. South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final Saturday Nov. 2 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Durban - The 2019 World Cup Rugby Champions, the Springboks will paint the streets of Durban green and gold on Friday, as they will be show off the Web Ellis Trophy to the people of eThekwini as a gesture of appreciation for giving them undivided support throughout the World Cup.

The parade will commence in uMhlanga, proceed to KwaMashu and to the City Hall where the eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Sport and Recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela will be waiting in anticipation to receive the champions in a true Durban style.