South African Rugby team captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he is greeted by hundreds of fans upon his arrival at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019. South Africa defeated England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final Saturday Nov. 2 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Durban - The 2019 World Cup Rugby Champions, the Springboks will paint the streets of Durban green and gold on Friday,  as they will be show off the Web Ellis Trophy to the people of eThekwini as a gesture of appreciation for giving them undivided support throughout the World Cup.

The parade will commence in uMhlanga, proceed to KwaMashu and to the City Hall where the eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Sport and Recreation, Hlengiwe Mavimbela will be waiting in anticipation to receive the champions in a true Durban style.  

Motorists and members of the public are advised that two lanes along Dr Pixey Ka Seme Street (West Street) will be cordoned off to make way for the Springbok Trophy Tour parade. 

The tour route will be as be as follows:

8am - uMhlanga

  • Centenary Boulevard into uMhlanga Rocks Drive
  • M41 onto N2
  • Curnick Ndlovu Highway offramp towards Mount Moriah
  • M577 route to Queen Nandi Drive
  • Queen Nandi Drive to Amazimtoti Road

9:30am - KwaMashu station

  • Malandela Road right into Queen Nandi Drive
  • Queen Nandi Drive over M 577 Route
  • R102 Chris Hani Road
  • Riverside Road
  • M4 Ruth First Highway
  • Stalwart Simelane Street

10am - Durban City Hall

11am Anton Lembede Street

  • Brooke Road
  • Dr. Pixley Kaseme Road
  • OR Tambo Parade
  • Battery Beach Road 

12:30pm : Moses Mabhida Stadium


Thereafter, the team heads to East London and Port Elizabeth before their final stop in the Mother City. 

