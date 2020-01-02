Evicted Ark residents await justice









This building was once the premises of The Ark, a homeless shelter and community centre. It was supposed to be demolished to make way for Durban’s upmarket Point development, but still stands. ANA Durban - One of the long-term residents of the former Durban shelter known as The Ark died earlier this week while awaiting the outcome of a protracted court battle involving the eThekwini Municipality. Robert Mayer, 62, moved into The Ark in 1992; he relocated from upcountry after being told that the climate at the coast would improve his debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. According to his friends, who are also former Ark residents, Mayer died in his sleep at Strollers, a makeshift shelter near the city centre. “He just didn’t wake up, it’s painful,” Vusi Ncwane said this week. Mayer was a long-term resident of the beachfront-based Ark before being evicted with about 700 other residents in 2004 to make way for the area’s upmarket Point development, which included uShaka Marine World.

After their eviction from the massive building, residents were taken to either Strollers or a former Department of Health warehouse-sized structure in Cato Manor called Ekuphileni House. Hundreds were sent to RDP housing in the Welbedacht area of Chatsworth. About 200 were bused to shelters in Cape Town.

The then leaders of eThekwini municipality told the evicted Arkians - as they call themselves - that the shelters were temporary and they would be rehoused in permanent premises. A provincial housing grant of R10 million was made available to the city for the relocation, but it never took place.

Fifteen years later, the Arkians remain in the Ekuphileni and Strollers buildings, most of them with no work, no income and foraging for food daily.

This forms the basis of the protracted civil case in which eThekwini is being sued for R528369297 for breach of contract for failing to relocate the residents to a permanent home that offered the same facilities as the original Ark did. The building was set to be demolished but to this day it still stands and is up for rental.

The case is the most costly of the numerous unrelated lawsuits being challenged by the city.

There was hope and joy among the Arkians in November as Dr Peter Munns, a doctor of theology, appeared in the Durban High Court on their behalf.

Munns has said that if he was successful with his legal bid, the more than R500million would be used to construct or purchase a building bigger than the original Ark, which offered the same facilities on a larger scale.

Those facilities included 900 beds, training courses to skill the homeless, literacy classes, a medical clinic, crèche, and feeding of over 1000 indigent a day.

At Munns’s court appearance, Judge Anton van Zyl removed the case from the roll, citing a technicality that had to be cleared up. The case would continue once the technicality was sorted out, he stressed.

While they await this, the hundreds of remaining Arkians - many have died - continue living in their makeshift shelters.

Ncwane told the ANA: “We lost a good friend when Robert died. There are other old people among us who would like to see the city fulfil its promise before they die of old age or their chronic diseases.

“There are also us younger people - like me - who came to The Ark when we were teenagers, who would like to be skilled and trained so that we can get work. We’d be very happy if the municipality would fulfil the promise it made almost 20 years ago.”

Those wanting to donate food, clothing or other items to the remaining Ark residents can contact Ncwane - who is one of the resident-appointed caretakers at Ekuphileni house - on 0678281517.

African News Agency (ANA)