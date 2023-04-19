Ex-DA MPL Mbali Ntuli says her non-profit organisation will boost food production

Durban – Mbali Ntuli launched her non-profit organisation Ground Work Collective (GWC) on Tuesday, saying it wasn’t a political organisation and instead would focus on ensuring unregistered citizens register ahead of next year’s elections. Ntuli resigned from the DA in 2022, having served as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

“Among the many things I was tired of when I left politics, the main one was the political point scoring across the board which daily seemed to erode our country of hope for real change. “GWC is my way to try and rekindle that hope. I invite all South Africans to join me on this journey. Today’s (Tuesday) launch is the first step on the road I hope we will walk together,” Ntuli said at the launch. She said one of the things that stood out for her during her political career was that people didn’t know how to make the country and its politicians work for them.

“This suits our political class. In 2014, I become the MP responsible for the rural KZN constituency of uMkhanyakude, a place so far away from anything and everyone that leaders have forgotten it. “Beyond the near total collapse of basic service delivery in this area, it was clear people were starving. Being ‘food insecure’ is a euphemism – it should be seen for what it is. It is a moral and policy scandal.” Ntuli said some had become desensitised to the horror of seeing hungry adults and young children suffer from acute malnutrition.