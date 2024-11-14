Ex-wife who brought false rape charge ordered to pay

A woman who falsely accused her ex-husband of assault and rape in an attempt to keep him away from their daughter, has been ordered by the Western Cape High Court to pay him R665 000 in damages. The man’s nightmare started after he got divorced in July 2012.

On September 18, 2012, the ex-wife falsely accused him of breaking into her home at a farm in the Ceres district and raping her. She further added that the ex-husband physically assaulted her and tied her to a table. To legitimise her lies, she consulted a doctor who completed a statutory J88 medical report, and she also reported the details to the police and a charge of housebreaking, assault and rape was opened. Despite having an alibi showing that he was 50 km away at a casino in Worcester with his new wife, police ignored the CCTV footage, arrested and detained him for 17 days.

The wife called witnesses during his trial but refused to testify. During the trial, he had to report to the Ceres police station twice a week and could not leave the Western Cape. He had his passport taken away and could not see his child unless a court ordered the visit. However, it never happened and he has not seen the child since.

He spent a year trying to prove that the charges were trumped up and was subsequently acquitted on September 13, 2013. The now 68-year-old man could not return to work as a head waiter on a cruise ship because of the dark cloud hanging over his head. The former couple met while they were both working on a cruise ship.

The man, who is an Italian citizen, was a head waiter when he met his ex-wife, who worked as a waitress. They decided to get married and settle in South Africa. They purchased properties in the Ceres district and their daughter was born in 2006. In December 2009, the ex-wife moved out of their marital home and later divorced him.

The main issue during the divorce was ownership of the properties and the father’s contact with the child. In a welfare report, dated November 22, 2012, a probation officer reported that the wife told him she would do everything within her power to ensure that the father never had any contact with their child. After the charges were withdrawn, the man instituted a damages claim of more than R14 million against his ex-wife for, among others, defamation, but she in turn instituted a counter-claim of more than R11m. She later withdrew her counter-claim.

The ex-wife’s attorney withdrew from the case without providing her physical address. The ex-husband employed the services of a private investigator and she was eventually traced to an address in Tokai, Cape Town, on August 2021. She asked for a postponement to obtain legal representation. Judge Patrick Gamble, who presided over the matter, denied the postponement. In his judgment, Gamble said these allegations, once made, were difficult to erase from the public perception when the perpetrator is acquitted or when the State declines to continue with the prosecution.

“In a society that is racked by extraordinarily high levels of gender-based violence, the ex-wife chose to accuse the ex-husband of the most unspeakable of crimes, rape in a domestic setting. A crime for which sentences ranging between 10 years and life imprisonment are prescribed,” he said. Gamble added that the award of damages in this case will invariably be high, especially where the defamation is aggravated by persistence, malice and intense hatred.