Excitement builds ahead of table tennis championships in Durban

Durban - The attention of the world will once again be on Durban next week, as the city will host the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals for the first time. The table tennis championships will take place from May 20 to 28.

In a cabinet statement, the KwaZulu-Natal government expressed its excitement about Durban hosting the championships. The tournament follows Africa’s Travel Indaba and will see talented players and international visitors descending on Durban’s shores. Craig Meyer, spokesperson for the World Table Tennis Championships, said it was the first time South Africa is hosting the finals.

“It has been 84 years since the last time it was held in Africa. The last time it was held in Africa was in Cairo, Egypt.” Meyer added that the series is a knock-out tournament where 128 men and 128 women compete for the coveted title of world champion. “The tournament is held once every two years. In alternate years, a World Team Championship takes place.”

The provincial government said KZN was ready to host the tournament at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre. “The event is a large and prestigious table tennis event and will attract over 500 million viewers globally. It will be hosted over seven days with top players from over 200 countries, including the top 128 players in men’s and women’s singles.” The KZN government said it is looking forward to welcoming the participants, with the Chinese national team the first to arrive, today, and the South African national team arriving on Sunday from a training camp in India. The draw is set for May 18.