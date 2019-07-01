PIETERMARITZBURG residents were demanding basic services, such as a clean city without potholes, said Melanie Veness of the Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE collapse of service delivery in Pietermaritzburg has led to an exodus of businesses, while those that remain have little faith that the municipality will ever turn the corner. The fleeing of businesses from the KwaZulu-Natal capital has seen the Msunduzi Municipality’s rate base take a nosedive.

Pietermaritzburg Chamber of Business chief executive Melanie Veness said that business confidence was at an all-time low.

“We’ve lost a number of good businesses already and I’ve heard far too many people saying that they’ve had enough and are heading for the Cape.

“This is the second time in 10 years that we’re under administration, so it’s difficult to believe that things will come right, especially when there doesn’t appear to be any accountability,” she said.

Veness said residents were demanding the basics such as a clean city without litter, potholes, weeds and overgrown grass.

Law enforcement has also become an issue, with complaints that traffic officers do not attend to traffic emergencies, including managing traffic. Lawlessness is rife on the road and stranded motorists have become a common site.

Traffic chaos has worsened after taxis left their underground parking because of a mosquito infestation and now compete for parking space on the busy Pietermaritz and Boshoff streets in the CBD.

Pietermaritz street was already difficult to navigate because of another taxi rank located next to it.

Taxi drivers have also been accused of violating municipal by-laws in the CBD by washing their cars while waiting for passengers.

Veness said the chamber recently engaged the municipality about “taxis blocking the road”.

“The ongoing taxi blockade in Boshoff street, where taxis have blocked access to businesses and attorneys’ offices, has made accessing important institutions such as the courts and deeds office extremely challenging.

“We expressed business’s utter dismay at the lawlessness displayed and at the taxi industry’s complete disregard for the citizens and economic functioning of the city,” she said.

Minnesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi ratepayers forum said lack of law enforcement was among the biggest concerns. “There is lawlessness on the roads - Retief, Berg, East and Pietermaritz streets are almost impossible to navigate.”

The Mercury