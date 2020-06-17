Expats, stranded across parts of Asia, make desperate plea to come home

Durban - More than 400 South Africans stranded in China as well as smaller groups in other regions across Asia, who are struggling to survive due to the Covid-19 lockdown, have appealed for assistance to be repatriated. Prenisha Naicker, the Asia regional co-ordinator for Home Away From Home, an organisation which was created to assist stranded South Africans, said some South Africans in China had been trying to return home since January. Naicker, who is in China, had been working as a teacher in Shanghai in China when Covid-19 surfaced, said all the South African citizens had registered with the South African embassies in their regions. She said the stranded citizens were in a dire financial state. “Some are running out of funds while others are not getting any salary and are close to finishing their savings,” said Naicker.

She said people were depressed and feeling hopeless.

“One citizen told me that if he does not return to SA soon he will miss the birth of his first child,” said Naicker.

She added that some said their visas would expire soon and they would be unable to stay legally in China.

She also said some were without accommodation because landlords did not understand the financial problems they were facing, while others had leasing contracts that were about to expire, said Naicker.

“Family members are unable to support them from back home as some have lost their jobs during the lockdown in SA or haven’t received any income either,” she said.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said in its newsletter that according to statistics from earlier this month, there were 7197 South Africans “wanting to return home”.

Meanwhile, South African citizens had been repatriated from Panama and the Maldives on Sunday.

Dirco thanked the US and Cuba for facilitating the repatriation of the body of fifth-year South African medical student Sibusiso Qongqo from Cuba. Qongqo died on April 29 but attempts to repatriate his body earlier had been scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

