File Image/ANA

DURBAN - The 10-year-old boy who was expelled following a bullying incident may return to his Centurion independent school, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has ruled. His mother had applied for an order to allow her son to return.

The mother of the boy, called M so as not to identify him, said her son was not the aggressor during an altercation with another child, identified as L yet he was expelled.

She said her child had been previously bullied before by L.

L had also been suspended for a while at the time for bullying other children.

The school, meanwhile, made it clear that M was not welcome back when the second school term began.

His mother said no other school was able to take him at this late stage - and that it would be reflected on his record that he was expelled and no other school would want him.

The problems started at the end of last term when an altercation broke out between the two children standing in a queue to enter the classroom.

The entire episode was recorded on a cellphone by one of the pupils. The recording was handed to court.

According to the school, the footage showed L in line waiting to enter the class. M stood next to L as if he wanted to push in. M was behind L in line. M had a ruler in his hand with which he annoyed L by hitting him “playfully” against the arm.

L can be seen speaking to him before he turns and slaps M across the face. A fistfight then ensued. The parties came to an agreement in court that M could return to the school, which was made an order of court.

THE MERCURY