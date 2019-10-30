Experts, anglers puzzled over sardines' surprise visit









THERE was a frenzy of sardine netting off Durban’s uShaka pier yesterday due to a late run of the popular silvery fish. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Cooler weather is speculated to be the reason for a surprise visit by the sardines this late in the year. Yesterday, Durban’s uShaka Beach was a hive of activity after crates of sardines were netted. Netters were out in full force just before midday after news of the arrival of the silver fish made waves on social media. At least 120 crates were filled. Former head of operations at the Sharks Board, Mike Anderson-Reade, said he was confused by the arrival of the sardines.

“I am perplexed. I cannot offer any explanation. In my 40-plus years of being involved in this kind of work, I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

Anderson-Reade said sardines could be netted earlier in October, but it was unusual for the fish to arrive this late.

“It could be that the fish were still swimming around inshore where the water is much colder,” he said.

“And the recent winds we have been experiencing could have led the fish closer.”

The spokesperson for the South African Association for Marine Biological Research, Ann Kunz, said while it was very unusual for sardines to come close enough inshore to be netted so late in the season, shoals can be found off the Durban coast for a large percentage of the year.

“According to research done by the late Dr Alan Connell, who regularly collected plankton samples off Park Rynie throughout the year, the highest concentration of sardine eggs that he found was normally during the month of October. Sardines prefer cooler waters of around 18°C, which off the KwaZulu-Natal coast is generally found in deeper waters further offshore,” she said.

Kunz said this was where sardines spent most of their time and they also spawned at these depths, with their eggs floating to the surface and being carried southwards by the current.

“While it is impossible to know exactly what caused the sardines to come to shallow water, it was, in all likelihood, water-temperature related.”

A local deep-sea fisherman said he believed the weather had been perfect for the silvery shoal.

“I am not really surprised because the water is still cold. We have not had that many really warm days to influence the water temperatures. I went out fishing on Sunday and the water, even far out, was very still,” he said.

The fisherman, who asked not to be named, added that he was surprised that the weather temperature was this low for this time of the year, however it was perfect for the fish as they preferred colder water.

The Mercury