Experts believe an extended lockdown will ‘cripple’ the KZN economy

Durban - An extended lockdown with stringent level 5 restrictions for the eThekwini region beyond April 30, will cripple local businesses and lead to massive financial losses for the KwaZulu-Natal economy. South Africa is preparing for a more relaxed lockdown, level 4, on May 1. However, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the National Risk Adjusted Strategy guideline indicated that “as things stand, it looks like eThekwini will still remain under stricter lockdown regulations compared to other districts - unless there is a drastic change in the coming days”. The eThekwini region accounts for 67% of Covid-19 cases in KZN, while the province has the highest number of infected health workers in the country at 122 (15% of all infected). He said the eThekwini region recorded an average of 10 new cases a day.

“In fact, there’s not a single day that eThekwini doesn’t report new cases - unlike other districts, which can go for days without having new cases. The increase in positive cases at the Ilembe District is also concerning,” he said.

“Last Sunday we had 383 cases in eThekwini. This week, we’re at 579. The death toll is 25 in the metro,” Zikalala said.

Business leaders and economists warned that an extended lockdown could lead to the closure of many smaller businesses.

Concerns were also raised that the phased lockdown did not adequately consider the supply chain which would be broken if the economy was reopened in stages.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Nigel Ward, said an extended lockdown for the city would “translate to huge losses” for the provincial economy.

“SMMEs, spaza shops and informal businesses will be the worst affected. Many are reliant on a monthly income to sustain operations, with no access to additional capital to ride out the current outbreak,” Ward said.

“Given the inherent complexity of regional and global supply and value chains, an extended lockdown will impact both our manufacturing and transport sectors adversely, as these sectors are interdependent. These losses will weaken our local economy even further,” Ward said.

“Manufacturing and the transport sector contribute significantly to Durban’s GDP,” he added.

Ward said a recent article published by the World Economic Forum had outlined how Covid-19 had accelerated the change of global value delivery models with “unprecedented consequences”.

However, he said the chamber supported the “risk-adjusted approach”.

The National Employers Association of South Africa’s chief executive, Gerhard Papenfus, said all businesses should reopen on May 1 as the risk-adjusted approach would disrupt supply chains. He said KZN was an important part of the national economy, as the second-largest manufacturing hub after Gauteng. Papenfus said the narrative that the lockdown was the correct response to Covid-19 was developed when China locked down Wuhan and politicians made rushed decisions to listen to a certain group of scientists without considering divergent views.

“We will find out one day that all of this was not necessary and that it was an overreaction. I’m not necessarily blaming people. This was thrust on us and people were talking about millions that were going to die and politicians’ reputations were at stake,” he said.

Papenfus said 91% of employees would be impacted by the lockdown with regard to short time, pay cuts and retrenchments. He said a recent survey showed that 68% of business owners indicated that they could survive a one-month lockdown, but this dropped to 28% if it was to be extended.

“There are emotions involved, so it’s not to say 72% won’t make it, but we simply can’t continue, the price is too high. The longer it lasts, the more devastating it will be,” Papenfus said.

He said businesses should be allowed to reopen with mandatory social distancing and wearing of masks.

“The problem with partial lockdown at level 3 and 4 is that the economy doesn’t operate in silos. For example, at level 4 steel manufacturing is open to a certain degree, but construction is not open. Steel manufacturers supply products to construction, so what’s the point? Supply and demand is broken,” he said.

Economist Mike Schussler said it would be a “nightmare” to keep Durban, which contributed 14% to national GDP, on level 5. He said he had adjusted the decline in national GDP from 6.6% to 7.5% and if population growth was 1.5%, per capita, GDP decline would be closer to 9%, with an additional 1% deducted for every week of extended lockdown.

He said the economy was already in a “deep depression” yet the country’s case-load of infections did not indicate the need for a “heavy-handed lockdown”.

“Government has had more than enough time to get their beds ready. The peak expected in most countries did not arrive. I’m just amazed that we’re carrying on with a level 4 lockdown - most countries in the world have allowed people to go out jogging. People in SA are going to start feeling that they’re being punished and government will feel the result at the polls,” he said.

Schussler said the government should establish a panel of technical experts to advise it from an economic and health perspective without input from politicians.

